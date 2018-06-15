Lineup and ticket sale information for UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 on Aug. 4th in Los Angeles

The UFC returns to Los Angeles for UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 at the Staples Center on August 4th, 2018, featuring two championship bouts.

In the main event, current UFC Bantamweight Champion T.J. Dillashaw will defend his title for the first time in his second reign as champion against former training partner and the man he beat to become two-time champion, Cody “No Love” Garbrandt.

The championship rematch will take place 9 months after their previous fight at Madison Square Garden in New York. In their first encounter at UFC 217 on November 4th, 2017, Dillashaw (MMA Record: 15-3) scored a second round knockout victory over Garbrandt (MMA Record: 11-1) in Garbrandt’s’ first title defense to regain the championship. The loss would end up being the first of Garbrandt’s professional MMA career.

Dillashaw had previously held the title after defeating Renan Barão at UFC 173 on May 24th, 2014. He would later lose the title to Dominick Cruz on January 17th, 2016 at UFC Fight Night: Dillashaw vs. Cruz in Boston. Dominick Cruz later lost the title on December 30th, 2016 to Garbrandt at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

UFC 227 is also set to feature a UFC Flyweight Championship bout as current champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson (MMA Record: 27-2-1) faces challenger Henry Cejudo (MMA Record: 12-2).

This bout will be a rematch of their UFC 197 encounter on April 23, 2016, which saw Johnson defeat Cejudo in the first round via T.K.O. to successfully defend his championship. This bout will mark Johnson’s 12th defense of the UFC Flyweight title. Johnson currently holds the record for most title defenses in the UFC with 11, a record previously held by Anderson Silva who had defended the UFC Middleweight Championship 10 times.

Other fights scheduled so far to take place at UFC 227 include:

Cub Swanson (MMA Record: 25–9) vs. Renato Moicano (MMA Record: 12–1–1)



Derek Brunson (MMA Record: 18–6) vs. Antônio Carlos Júnior (MMA Record: 10–2 (1 NC))



Bethe Correia (MMA Record: 10–3–1) vs. Irene Aldana (MMA Record: 8–4)



Ricardo Ramos (MMA Record: 11-1) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (MMA Record: 14–7 (1 NC))



Benito Lopez (MMA Record: 9-0) vs. Ricky Simon (MMA Record: 13-1)



Danielle Taylor (MMA Record: 9-3) vs. Weili Zhang (MMA Record: 16-1)



Wuliji Buren (MMA Record: 11-5) vs. Bharat Khandare (MMA Record: 5-3)



Polyana Viana (MMA Record: 10-1) vs. JJ Aldrich (MMA Record: 6–2)

UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 takes place August 4th, 2018 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. UFC 227’s main card will air live on Pay-Per-View, with prelim bouts airing on a Fox network to be announced, and early prelims to be streamed on UFC Fight Pass.

Tickets for UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 go on sale to the general public today at 10:00 AM PT on AXS.com.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.