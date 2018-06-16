MPW – 15 June 2018 – Quick Results

Daniel Moon defeated Pinky to retain the MPW Championship in the main event of MPW’s June 15 show in Moorpark. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

June 15, 2018

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Max X over Charlie Mercer.

B-Minus over Olijah Friday.

Dr. Phil Goode & Great Zumba over Danny Divine & Malkor the Destroyer.

Keegan Brettle over Frankie Frank to retain the AIWF International Championship Match.

Daniel Moon over Pinky to retain the MPW Heavyweight Championship.