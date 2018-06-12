SoCal Pro Announces Lineup for Their June 23 Event in San Marcos

SoCal Pro Wrestling has announced five matches for its June 23, 2018 event in San Marcos. The untitled event taking place at the promotion’s school will feature title defenses of both the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title and the Golden State title.

Current SoCal Pro Heavyweight Champion “Uptown” Andy Brown will be defending the title against B-Boy. This is a rematch of the two wrestler’s February 10, 2018 match where Andy Brown defeated B-Boy. This will only be B-Boy’s second match in the promotion since 2015, and he has not won a singles match in SoCal Pro since defeating Ray Rosas on July 13, 2013. This will be Andy Brown’s second title defense since winning the belt from Ricky Mandel in April.

Ryan Kidd will be defending the SoCal Pro Golden State title against former SoCal Pro Heavyweight Champion Ricky Mandel. Despite both wrestlers being regulars in the promotion, Mandel since 2008 and Kidd since 2010, this will be only the second singles meeting between the two. Their last meeting was in the finals of the promotion’s Summer Classic tournament in 2012, with Mandel defeating Kidd to win the vacant Golden State title. This will be Kidd’s second title defense since winning the belt from Destro in April.

The other three matches announced for SoCal Pro’s June 23 event are Hunter Freeman taking on Max McManus in a singles bout, Ju Dizz and Ty Ray facing Fidel Bravo and Pinky, and Dark Usagi and Dirty Doug versus The FeeLyons (Senor Buttons and Osiris Mittens). This will be The FeeLyons debut in SoCal Pro. SoCal Crazy is also featured on the event’s flyer, but no matchup has been announced.

The SoCal Pro Training Facility is located at 133 Newport Dr. Suite G in San Marcos, CA. Bell time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.