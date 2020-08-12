Heather Monroe makes AEW Dynamite Appearance

The 2019 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year Heather Monroe appeared on AEW Dynamite on TNT earlier tonight, challenging AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida. The champion defeated Monroe by submission.

Monroe did manage to get a near fall towards the end of the match after countering Shida’s falcon arrow. Shida then applied a stretch muffler to get Monroe to tap out.

With her appearance in AEW, Monroe has now appeared for every major wrestling promotion in the United States over the last few years. Monroe was defeated by Nia Jax on WWE Monday Night Raw in 2017, was defeated by Brandi Rhodes in Ring of Honor in 2018, and wrestled two matches for Impact in 2018.

Monroe was trained by the Santino Brothers Wrestling Academy and made her pro-wrestling debut in late 2015. She was the runner-up for the 2016 Southern California Rookie of the Year Award, finishing behind Brody King. She quickly became one of the top wrestlers in the Southern California area, most notably for her work in SBW, Bar Wrestling, and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood.

In 2019 she took part in the first NWA Women’s World Championship match in Southern California in five years, losing to then champion Jazz. She also holds the record for most wins in Bar Wrestling’s history with 30, five more than anyone else. Earlier this year she was named the 2019 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year.

Monroe has also appeared in RISE, Shimmer, and Sabotage (where she held the company’s top championship).