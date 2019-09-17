GCW announces Slime Language on November 8 in Los Angeles

Game Changer Wrestling announced yesterday that the promotion will be returning to Los Angeles on November 8, 2019. The event, which is titled Slime Language, will be held at the Ukrainian Cultural Center and will be available as an iPPV on Fite.tv.

This will be the fourth time GCW has held an event in Southern California, and the second straight time they’ve run at the Ukrainian Cultural Center. GCW made their Southern California debut on November 16, 2018, when they presented Joey Janela’s LA Confidential at The Hi Hat in Los Angeles. That event received national mainstream media attention due to a match between GCW World Champion Nick Gage and David Arquette. The promotion held its second Southern California event at Burning World Studio in Downtown Los Angeles.

GCW held their most recent show in Los Angeles on August 9, 2019, with Joey Janela’s Escape From Los Angeles. That event saw Nick Gage defeat Jimmy Havoc to retain the GCW World Heavyweight Championship in the main event.

No talent has been announced for Slime Language yet, however, Chris Dickinson, EFFY, Tony Deppen, Alex Zayne, Mance Warner, Jake Atlas, and Eli Everfly were all tagged in the announcement Tweet.

GCW’s Slime Language will also be available live via iPPV on Fite.TV and available for purchase later on DVD through Smart Mark Video.

Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Tickets can be purchased at GCWSlime.Eventbrite.com. Bell time is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

The Ukrainian Cultural Center is located at 4315 Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles, CA. The venue originally opened as a movie theater in 1924 and was known for hosting punk rock concerts in the 1970s.

