Cen-Cal Pro – 24 February 2018 – Quick Results

Cen-Cal Pro Wrestling

No Love Lost

February 24th, 2018

The Graduate

San Luis Obispo, CA

Ricky Ruffin & Sean Black defeated Buddy Royal & Alexander G. Bernard.

Grizzly Kal Jak defeated Greg Hernandez.

Fun Size defeated Ryan Ramos.

The Midnight Marvels (Damien Drake & Spyder Warrior) defeated the Pariahs Of Exile (Marcus Eriks & Mike Rayne) to become the new Cen-Cal Pro Wrestling Tag Team Champions.

Jeckles The Jester defeated Jay Synn.

Sledge defeated Funnybone to become the new Cen-Cal Pro Champion.

Kadin Anthony defeated Sage Sin in a Casket Match to retain the Cen-Cal Five Cities Championship.