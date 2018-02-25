Cen-Cal Pro – 24 February 2018 – Quick Results

Kadin Anthony defeated Sage Sin in a Casket Match to retain the Cen-Cal Five Cities Championship in the main event of Cen-Cal Pro Wrestling’s No Love Lost in San Luis Obispo, CA. Click for results.
Cen-Cal Pro Wrestling
No Love Lost
February 24th, 2018
The Graduate
San Luis Obispo, CA
Ricky Ruffin & Sean Black defeated Buddy Royal & Alexander G. Bernard.
Grizzly Kal Jak defeated Greg Hernandez.
Fun Size defeated Ryan Ramos.
The Midnight Marvels (Damien Drake & Spyder Warrior) defeated the Pariahs Of Exile (Marcus Eriks & Mike Rayne) to become the new Cen-Cal Pro Wrestling Tag Team Champions.
Jeckles The Jester defeated Jay Synn.
Sledge defeated Funnybone to become the new Cen-Cal Pro Champion.
Kadin Anthony defeated Sage Sin in a Casket Match to retain the Cen-Cal Five Cities Championship.
No comments yet.