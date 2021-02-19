Penta Zero M and Rey Fenix Open Republic of Lucha

Republic of Lucha, which is a lucha libre themed retail store and gallery in Los Angeles run by the Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix and Penta Zero Miedo), will have its grand opening on Friday March 5, 2021.

The store, which is located in a two-story, 3,800 sq. ft. space in South Pasadena, will sell authentic lucha libre masks and merchandise as well as match worn masks and outfits. The store will also include a gallery featuring photographs, art, and lucha libre memorabilia.

Photo Credit: Republic of Lucha

Here is Republic of Lucha’s complete press release: