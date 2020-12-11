NJPW Strong – 11 December 2020 – Results

Posted By: Andrew 12/11/2020

Jay White defeated Karl Fredericks in the main event of NJPW Strong: Detonation Part 1. Click for results from the episode.

New Japan Pro Wrestling
NJPW Strong – Episode 19 – Detonation Part 1
Aired December 11, 2020
Oceanview Pavilion
Port Hueneme, CA

Clark Connors & The DKC defeated The Riegel Twins (Logan Riegel & Sterling Riegel) [5:11]

The Bullet Club (Chase Owens, Hikuleo & Tanga Loa) defeated David Finlay, Juice Robinson & Misterioso Jr. [6:25]

Tama Tonga defeated ACH [11:15]

Jay White defeated Karl Fredericks [11:06]

