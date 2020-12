NJPW Strong – 04 December 2020 – Results

ACH, Brody King, David Finlay, Juice Robinson & Karl Fredericks defeated The Bullet Club in an elimination match in the main event of NJPW Strong: Road To Detonation. Click for results from this episode.

New Japan Pro Wrestling

NJPW Strong – Episode 18 – Road to Detonation

Aired December 04, 2020

Oceanview Pavilion

Port Hueneme, CA

Sterling Riegel (w/Logan Riegel) defeated The DKC (w/Clark Connors)[8:22]

Alex Zayne defeated Blake Christian [8:43]

ACH, Brody King, David Finlay, Juice Robinson & Karl Fredericks defeated The Bullet Club (Hikuleo, Jay White, KENTA, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) in an elimination match [13:51]

Order of elimination: