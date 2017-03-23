NJPW “G1 Special in USA” tickets set to go on sale on April 1st

From NJPW1972.com:

Tickets of “G1 Special in USA” will go on sale on Saturday, April 1st!

In potentially the most pivotal shows of the year, New Japan Pro Wrestling presents a two-night extravaganza, as the “G1 Special in USA” emanate LIVE from the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, California – and your chance to purchase tickets is right around the corner!

On Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 8am PST(Pacific)/11am EST(Eastern), you will be able to purchase your official “G1 Special in USA” for both Saturday July 1, 2017 & Sunday July, 2, 2017!

In addition to securing a seat for the best professional wrestling promotion on the planet, you will have the chance to get up close and personal with the superstars of New Japan Pro Wrestling in the exclusive G1 Special in USA Meet & Greet, for only an additional $10 on your ticket price! Space in the Meet & Greet is limited, so make sure to get your spot early!

The price range will be as follows:

Front row : $150

Rows 2-5 : $100

Rows 6-9 : $80

Rows 10-13 : $60

Rows 14-17 : $30

There is also a G1 Special in USA Meet & Greet ticket, which you can combine with any ticket for an additional charge of $10*.

The Meet & Greet portion of our event is limited both days due to space restrictions. With your individual Meet & Greet ticket you will be able to get your picture and secure an autograph from your favorite New Japan Pro Wrestling Superstar.

G1 Special in USA Meet & Greet will be 12pm-2pm on both Saturday, July 1, 2017 & Sunday July 2, 2017.

*Meet & Greet tickets are sold individually. Everyone attending the meet & greet must have their own individual ticket to enter.

G1 Special in USA Day 1 Meet & Greet

Time & Date 12pm-2pm PST, Saturday July 1, 2017

Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center Hall B

300 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach CA 90802

* Main doors are accessible off Pine Avenue/ Bay Street. Use the Prom Lobby entrance

G1 Special in USA Day 1

Doors Open at 3:30pm PST Saturday July 1, 2017

Starts at 5:00pm PST Saturday July 1, 2017

Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center Hall B

300 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach CA 90802

* Main doors are accessible off Pine Avenue/ Bay Street. Use the Prom Lobby entrance

G1 Special in USA Day 2 Meet & Greet

Time & Date 12pm-2pm PST, Sunday July 2, 2017

Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center Hall B

300 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach CA 90802

* Main doors are accessible off Pine Avenue/ Bay Street. Use the Prom Lobby entrance

G1 Special in USA Day 2

Doors Open at 3:30pm PST Sunday July 2, 2017

Starts at 5:00pm PST Sunday July 2, 2017

Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center Hall B

300 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach CA 90802

* Main doors are accessible off Pine Avenue/ Bay Street. Use the Prom Lobby entrance