Championship Wrestling from Hollywood added to LATV

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood announced that starting at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, the program will be airing on LATV in a back to back, two-hour block in both English and Spanish. LATV is a bilingual Spanish and English television network that is available in about 37% of the United States.

“If you’ve been a fan of CWFH you know we’ve been on the air for 9 years but what you may not know if we’ve been producing a Spanish language version of the program for about 3 years. That version of the show has had small distribution, but today with the announcement of LATV we’ve been able to gain an additional 40% of Spanish speaking homes. Our goal with this partnership is to introduce our style of wrestling programming to the 3rd and 4th generation of Hispanic Youths who may not be fluent in Spanish but celebrate their culture and heritage. LATV also brings Los Angeles television station KVMD. This is very important to us because Southern California is our home base. We look forward to a great relationship with LATV!” said CWFH Executive Producer David Marquez.

In most markets, LATV is available via the digital subchannels of broadcast television stations, such as channel 33.2 in San Diego. The network states that it is the only remaining Latino-owned TV network in the Hispanic television space. A listing of where the network is available is on their website.

LATV also airs CMLL on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. Pacific.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s program will also remain available on its current television partners in addition to airing on LATV.

CWFH will hold their next television taping on October 20, 2019, at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, CA at 3:00 p.m. No lineup has been announced. Admission to the tapings is free.