More matches announced for Santino Bros. Wrestling’s At Last in January

Santino Bros. has announced three more matches for their January 4, 2020 event in Cudahy, CA, titled At Last. The event will also feature the previously announced in-ring return of Southern California Hall of Famer Joey “Kaos” Munoz, as he faces Jake Atlas in his Santino Bros. farewell.

Ray Rosas will be making his first defense of the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship at At Last. He will be facing one of the favorites for the 2019 Southern California Rookie of the Year award in Slice Boogie. Rosas won the title on August 17, 2019, when he defeated Jake Atlas. Slice Boogie has unsuccessfully challenged for the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship once before, when he was defeated by Jake Atlas on March 15, 2019.

Heather Monroe and Andy Brown will face each other in a singles match on January 4. They have previously faced each other in tag-team matches but this will be the first time they have met in a singles match.

Also announced was Los Luchas (Zokre and Phoenix Star) facing the team of Che Cabrera and Rico Dynamite.

Other wrestlers scheduled to appear at At Last include Eli Everfly, Douglas James, Dom Kubrick, and Viva Van.

Here is the announced lineup so far for Santino Bros. At Last:

Jake Atlas vs. Joey “Kaos” Munoz

Ray Rosas (c) vs. Slice Boogie for the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship

Heather Monroe vs. Andy Brown

Los Luchas vs. Che Cabrera & Rico Dynamite

The event title, At Last, is a nod to the event being Jake Atlas’ farewell to the promotion and school that trained him before reporting to WWE a week later. Atlas is the first Santino Bros. alumni to be signed to the WWE. This will be the first time Atlas and Kaos (who last appeared in a match on September 20, 2018, in a loss to Brody King) have met in an official match.

Santino Bros. Wrestling’s At Last will be taking place at Leo P. Turner Hall in Cudahy, CA. Bell time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and range from $25.00 for the front row to $10.00 general admission.