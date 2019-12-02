Rankings for November 2019

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 12/02/2019

Ray Rosas has been named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month for November and Kota Ibushi defeating Ren Narita at NJPW Showdown Los Angeles was named match of the month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

  1. Kota Ibushi over Ren Narita – NJPW – Nov. 11 [1]
  2. Blake Christian over Jimmy Lloyd, Eli Everfly, Arez, Jordan Oliver, and Alex Zayne – GCW – Nov. 9 [2]
  3. Andy Brown over B-Boy – AWS – Nov. 30
  4. Jake Atlas over Effy – Bar Wrestling – Nov. 6 [1]
  5. Effy over Eddie Kingston – GCW – Nov. 9

Diego Valens over Frankie Frank from the Nov. 29 MPW show received the other 1st place vote.

Wrestlers

  1. Ray Rosas [1]
  2. Effy [2]
  3. Eli Everfly [1]
  4. Chris Bey
  5. Jake Atlas
  6. Alex Zayne [1]
  7. Diego Valens
  8. Andy Brown
  9. Brendan Divine
  10. Kota Ibushi
  11. Joey Ryan
  12. B-Boy
  13. Watts
  14. Danny Divine
  15. Blake Christian
  16. Frankie Frank
  17. Tito Escondido
  18. Ruby Raze
  19. Che Cabrera
  20. Eddie Kingston
  21. Toshiyuki Sakuda
  22. Dom Kubrick
  23. Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Starr)
  24. Chris Dickinson
  25. Amazing Red
  26. Nick Gage
  27. Tony Deppen
  28. Daniel Moon
  29. Mance Warner
  30. Royce Isaacs
  31. Ren Narita
  32. Jimmy Lloyd
  33. Heather Monroe
  34. Kikutaro
  35. Chris Masters
  36. Vipress
  37. Super Beetle
  38. Jordan Clearwater
  39. Anthony Idol
  40. Vito Fratelli

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.

