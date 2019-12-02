Rankings for November 2019

Ray Rosas has been named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month for November and Kota Ibushi defeating Ren Narita at NJPW Showdown Los Angeles was named match of the month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

Kota Ibushi over Ren Narita – NJPW – Nov. 11 [1] Blake Christian over Jimmy Lloyd, Eli Everfly, Arez, Jordan Oliver, and Alex Zayne – GCW – Nov. 9 [2] Andy Brown over B-Boy – AWS – Nov. 30 Jake Atlas over Effy – Bar Wrestling – Nov. 6 [1] Effy over Eddie Kingston – GCW – Nov. 9

Diego Valens over Frankie Frank from the Nov. 29 MPW show received the other 1st place vote.

Wrestlers

Ray Rosas [1] Effy [2] Eli Everfly [1] Chris Bey Jake Atlas Alex Zayne [1] Diego Valens Andy Brown Brendan Divine Kota Ibushi Joey Ryan B-Boy Watts Danny Divine Blake Christian Frankie Frank Tito Escondido Ruby Raze Che Cabrera Eddie Kingston Toshiyuki Sakuda Dom Kubrick Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Starr) Chris Dickinson Amazing Red Nick Gage Tony Deppen Daniel Moon Mance Warner Royce Isaacs Ren Narita Jimmy Lloyd Heather Monroe Kikutaro Chris Masters Vipress Super Beetle Jordan Clearwater Anthony Idol Vito Fratelli

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.