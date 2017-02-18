WWE – 18 February 2017 – Quick Results

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in the main event of WWE Live: Road To Wrestlemania at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, CA. Also on the show, Samoa Joe defeated Sami Zayn. Click for results.

World Wrestling Entertainment

WWE Live: Road To Wrestlemania Tour

February 18th, 2017

Rabobank Arena, CA

Bakersfield, CA

Enzo Amore & Big Cass defeated Rusev & Jinder Mahal

Neville defeated Rich Swann to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship via submission

The Golden Truth (Goldust & R-Truth), Curtis Axel, and Sin Cara defeated Bo Dallas, The Shining Star (Primo & Epico), and Titus O’Neil

*Post match: Bo Dallas refuses to leave until someone makes him. He then ends up getting punched by Big Show.

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated Cesaro & Sheamus and The New Day in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship.

Sasha Banks & Bayley defeated Nia Jax & Charlotte Flair

Samoa Joe defeated Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman via Disqualification