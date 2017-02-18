WWE – 18 February 2017 – Quick Results

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in the main event of WWE Live: Road To Wrestlemania at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, CA. Also on the show, Samoa Joe defeated Sami Zayn. Click for results.
World Wrestling Entertainment
WWE Live: Road To Wrestlemania Tour
February 18th, 2017
Rabobank Arena, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Enzo Amore & Big Cass defeated Rusev & Jinder Mahal
Neville defeated Rich Swann to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship via submission
The Golden Truth (Goldust & R-Truth), Curtis Axel, and Sin Cara defeated Bo Dallas, The Shining Star (Primo & Epico), and Titus O’Neil
*Post match: Bo Dallas refuses to leave until someone makes him. He then ends up getting punched by Big Show.
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated Cesaro & Sheamus and The New Day in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship.
Sasha Banks & Bayley defeated Nia Jax & Charlotte Flair
Samoa Joe defeated Sami Zayn
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman via Disqualification
