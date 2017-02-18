Sabotage – 18 February 2017 – Quick Results

Delilah Doom defeated Ruby Raze, Ray Lyn, and Buggy Nova in a Four Way Elimination match in the finals of the Sabotage Championship tournament to become the first ever Sabotage Wrestling Champion in the main event of Sabotage Wrestling’s “Hey Ladies” on February 18th, 2017 in East LA, CA. Also on the show, B-Boy defeated Christina Von Eerie. Click for results.

Sabotage

“Hey Ladies”

February 18th, 2017

Clela Arena/Underground Auditorium

East Los Angeles, CA

DoomBuggy (Delilah Doom & Buggy Nova) defeated Shotzi Blackheart & Samara to advance in the quarterfinals of the Sabotage Championship tournament.

Raze Cray (Ruby Raze & Ray Lyn) defeated Sage Sin Supreme & Kimmy Shellhammer to advance in the quarterfinals of the Sabotage Championship tournament.

Kaitlin Diemond & Allie Kat defeated Marriah Moreno & Violet Payne to advance in the quarterfinals if the Sabotage Championship tournament.

Holidead & Heather Monroe defeated Desi Derata & Mazzerati to advance in the quarterfinals of the Sabotage Championship tournament.

Thunder Rosa defeated Scoot Robertson

DoomBuggy (Delilah Doom & Buggy Nova) defeated Kaitlin Diemond & Allie Kat to advance to the finals of the Sabotage Championship tournament.

Raze Cray (Ruby Raze & Ray Lyn) defeated Holidead & Heather Monroe to advance to the finals of the Sabotage Championship tournament.

B-Boy defeated Christina Von Eerie

Delilah Doom defeated Ruby Raze, Ray Lyn, and Buggy Nova in a Four Way Elimination match in the finals of the Sabotage Championship tournament to become the first ever Sabotage Wrestling Champion.

Order Of Eliminations:

-Ruby Raze eliminated Buggy Nova

-Ruby Raze eliminated Ray Lyn

-Delilah Doom eliminated Ruby Raze