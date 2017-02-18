SoCal Pro – 18 February 2017 – Quick Results

Psicosis & Lil’ Cholo defeated SoCal Crazy & Mariachi Loco in the main event of SoCal Pro’s “Gold Fever” at the Boys & Girls Club of Oceanside in Oceanside, CA on February 18th, 2017. Also on the show, Big Daddy Destro defeated Mike Camden. Click for results.

SoCal Pro

Gold Fever

February 18th, 2017

Boys & Girls Club of Oceanside

Oceanside, CA

Dark Usagi defeated Guerrero De La Unda in 0:17

Ju Dizz over Dark Usagi in 7:39

Big Daddy Destro defeated Mike Camden via count out at 9:26, Camden retains the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Championship.

PBR defeated Dirty Doug & Terex to retain the SoCal Pro Tag Team Championship in 14:36

Chris Kadillak defeated Ricky Mandel in 10:13

Anthony Idol defeated Jason Redondo in 6:17

Psicosis & Lil’ Cholo defeated SoCal Crazy & Mariachi Loco in 14:35

Notes: D’Lo Brown has been announced for SoCal Pro’s March 18th event.