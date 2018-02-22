Bar Wrestling – 22 February 2018 – Quick Results

Tommy Dreamer made a surprise appearance to team with Brian Cage and Jeff Cobb to defeat The Spirit Squad in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s February 22nd show in Baldwin Park. Click for full results.

Bar Wrestling

February Stars

February 22, 2018

American Legion #241

Baldwin Park, CA

Tenille Dashwood over Taya Valkyrie via rollup. [6’47]

DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) over Ruby Raze & Jason Cade. [10’52]

Luchasaurus over Suicide via chokeslam/moonsault combo. [9’21]

PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) over Kikutaro & Curry Man. [14’37]

Scorpio Sky & Willie Mack over Brody King & Matt Cross. [9’36]

James Ellsworth over Joey Ryan to retain the Intergender title. [12’38]

Tommy Dreamer, Brian Cage, & Jeff Cobb over The Spirit Squad (Mikey, Kenny, & Nicky (Hot Young Briley)). [10’15]