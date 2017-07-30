EWF – 29 July 2017 – Quick Results

Hard Knocks & Bug Bites (Ty Ray and Super Beetle) defeated Friar Juan Roman and Flecha Fugaz to retain the EWF Tag-Team titles in the main event of EWF’s July 29th show in San Bernardino. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

July 29, 2017

Greater Blessings Church

San Bernardino, CA

Inland Empire Title Tournament – 1st Round

Eric Cross over Koto Hiro

Maritza Janet over Ashley Grace

Alonzo Alvarez vs. Bush Ranger Kelly goes to a time limit draw

“Uptown” Andy Brown vs. Richie Slade goes to a time limit draw

Fidel Bravo over lucas Riley to retain the EWF Championship

Hard Knocks & Bug Bites (Ty Ray & Super Beetle) over Friar Juan Roman & Flecha Fugaz to retain the EWF Tag-Team titles