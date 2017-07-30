EWF – 29 July 2017 – Quick Results

Hard Knocks & Bug Bites (Ty Ray and Super Beetle) defeated Friar Juan Roman and Flecha Fugaz to retain the EWF Tag-Team titles in the main event of EWF’s July 29th show in San Bernardino. Click for full results.
Empire Wrestling Federation
July 29, 2017
Greater Blessings Church
San Bernardino, CA
Inland Empire Title Tournament – 1st Round
Eric Cross over Koto Hiro
Maritza Janet over Ashley Grace
Alonzo Alvarez vs. Bush Ranger Kelly goes to a time limit draw
“Uptown” Andy Brown vs. Richie Slade goes to a time limit draw
Fidel Bravo over lucas Riley to retain the EWF Championship
Hard Knocks & Bug Bites (Ty Ray & Super Beetle) over Friar Juan Roman & Flecha Fugaz to retain the EWF Tag-Team titles
