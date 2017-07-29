AWS “Summer Heat #7” – 29 July 2017 – Quick Results

Ruby Raze defeated Taya Valkyrie in the main event of AWS’s July 29th show, “Summer Heat #7.” Click for full results.
Alternative Wrestling Show
Summer Heat #7
July 29, 2017
American Legion Post #335
South Gate, CA
Pizza Cat over Human Tornado [6’21]
B-Boy over Jake Atlas [11’37]
Buggy Nova, Crystal White, & Hudson Envy over Shotzi Blackheart, Delilah Doom, & Amale Winchester [11’28]
Hernandez over Che Cabrera [7’31]
SoCal Crazy over Peter Avalon to retain the AWS Lightweight title [12’56]
Bestia 666 over Lil’ Cholo [11’27]
Timothy Thatcher over Tristan Archer via submission [13’28]
Nicole Savoy over Sage Sin Supreme to retain the AWS Women’s title [9’05]
Super Beast, Brody King, & Tyler Bateman vs. Ray Rosas, Tito Escondido, & Rico Dynamite goes to a no contest [15’00]
- Ruby Raze over Taya Valkyrie in a no DQ match [16’58]
