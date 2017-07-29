AWS “Summer Heat #7” – 29 July 2017 – Quick Results

Ruby Raze defeated Taya Valkyrie in the main event of AWS’s July 29th show, “Summer Heat #7.” Click for full results.



Alternative Wrestling Show

Summer Heat #7

July 29, 2017

American Legion Post #335

South Gate, CA

Pizza Cat over Human Tornado [6’21]

B-Boy over Jake Atlas [11’37]

Buggy Nova, Crystal White, & Hudson Envy over Shotzi Blackheart, Delilah Doom, & Amale Winchester [11’28]

Hernandez over Che Cabrera [7’31]

SoCal Crazy over Peter Avalon to retain the AWS Lightweight title [12’56]

Bestia 666 over Lil’ Cholo [11’27]

Timothy Thatcher over Tristan Archer via submission [13’28]

Nicole Savoy over Sage Sin Supreme to retain the AWS Women’s title [9’05]

Super Beast, Brody King, & Tyler Bateman vs. Ray Rosas, Tito Escondido, & Rico Dynamite goes to a no contest [15’00]

Ruby Raze over Taya Valkyrie in a no DQ match [16’58]