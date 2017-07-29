BLOOD Brothers Pro Wrestling presents the Southern California Crimson Cup Death Match Tournament on August 19th. The tournament will feature 16 of the most savage competitors in the world, and only 1 will survive.

Date: August 19th, 2017

Location: VFW Post 10040 – 8548 Lankershim Blvd. Sun Valley, CA 91352

Doors open – 3:30pm

Bell Time – 4:00pm

VIP Entry – 2:45pm

General Admission seating is first-come first-served and is ONLY $30.00 (Two rows of chairs surround the ring, once filled we will be at standing room only)

V.I.P. Admission is (SOLD OUT) and includes: Early admission into the event, Q & A / Meet and Greet with some of your favorites involved in the Cup and a RARE surprise appearance not involved in the tournament. PLUS 1 FREE DVD of the event (once DVD is completed) signed by all 16 competitors!!!

OUT OF STATE I.D. Promotion: Out of state fans traveling to So-Cal for the inaugural Crimson Cup will receive half off on all admission options while supplies last!!!

THIS EVENT WILL LIKELY SELL OUT SO GRAB ADMISSION WHILE YOU STILL CAN VIA http://www.bloodbrosprowrestling.bigcartel.com/

16 savage competitors will compete…only 1 will survive!!!

Round 1 will consist of 4 SADISTIC Tag-Team Death Matches!!!

Round 2 will place the winning teams from Round 1 into two separate Fatal 4-Way Elimination Death Matches!!!

This all culminates with a final 1-on-1 encounter that will no doubt be a BLOODY, ULTRA-VIOLENT war that can leave only 1 man left standing to bare their crown as the 1st ever Crimson Cup Champion!!!

Crimson Cup Participants:

1) JD Horror

2) John Wayne Murdoch

3) Neil “Diamond” Cutter

4) “Ref of Death” Guido

5) Adam Bueller

6) “Pumpkin Queen” Sage Sin

7) Homeless Jimmy

8) Drew Chaos

9) B.C. Killer

10) “Bulldozer” Matt Tremont

11) “Trash King” Ray Basura

12) “Kamikaze” Max X

13) Chuey Martinez

14) “Hellraiser” Aidan Blackhart

15) Mosh Pit Mike

16) Carnage

Round 1 Matches Announced:

*”BYOB Taipei” Tag-Team Death Match: JD Horror & Matt Tremont vs Neil “Diamond” Cutter & Adam Bueller

*”Gunz and Roses” Tag-Team Death Match: Sage Sin & Carnage vs Max X & Aidan Blackhart

*”Summertime Suicide” Tag-Team Death Match: Drew Chaos & Ray Basura vs John Wayne Murdoch & BC Killer

*”Reefer Madness” Tag-Team Death Match: Mosh Pit Mike & Guido vs Homeless Jimmy & Chuey Martinez

Spread the word!!! This promises to be an event NOT to be missed!!!

Visit http://www.bloodbrosprowrestling.bigcartel.com/ for tickets.