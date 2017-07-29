NWA Vendetta Pro – 28 July 2017 – Quick Results

Kadin Anthony beat Sunami in an I Quit match forcing Sunami in the main event of Vendetta Pro’s “Vendettaversary 8” on July 28th. Sunami must now leave Vendetta Pro. Click for full results.

Vendetta Pro

Vendettaversary 8

July 28, 2017

Radisson Hotel

Santa Maria, CA

Vintage Dragon over Mike Rayne and Sledge to retain the NWA International Tri-Force Championship

Ricky Ruffin & Truex – No Contest after the Ballard Brothers attacked both.

Classic Connection (Levi Shapiro & Buddy Royal) win a Four Way Tag. Ballards (Shannon & Shane Ballard) & Freaks both eliminated by double countout. Midnight Delight (Richie Slade & Billy Blade) eliminated by DQ. Classic Connection awarded #1 Contenders status.

Will Roberts defeats Alexander G. Bernard

Ray Lyn and Peter Avalon defeat Ashley Grace and Tommy Wilson in an Intergender Tag.

Rik Luxury defeats SuperBeast to retain the NWA Western States Heavyweight Championship.

R.J. Cruz defeated Apostle Judah Mathew in an open challenge. Ruled a Non-Title match by Vendetta Pro Commissioner Joseph Duncan. NWA Ambassador Donovan Troi sets up a rematch for the title at September to Remember

Kadin Anthony defeated Sunami in an “I Quit” match. Sunami quits Vendetta Pro Wrestling.