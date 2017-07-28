PCW “Second to None” – 28 July 2017 – Quick Results

John Hennigan defeated Sami Callihan and Penta el Zero M to retain the PCW Heavyweight championship in the maun event of PCW’s July 28th show, “Second to None.” Click for full results.
Pacific Coast Wrestling
Second to None
July 28, 2017
IWLU Memorial Hall
Wilmington, CA
Fatu over “Uptown” Andy Brown
Shane Strickland over Eli Everfly, Rey Fenix, and Misterioso Jr. to become the #1 contender to the PCW Light Heavyweight title
Martin Stone over David Starr
Media Wolf (Mr. 450) over Dave Crist
Douglas James over Lio Rush to retain the PCW Light Heavyweight title
Warbeast (Brody King & Josef) over Damian 666 & Bestia 666 to retain the PCW Tag-team titles
John Henigan over Sami Callihan and Penta el Zero M to retain the PCW Heavyweight title
Credit: Shawn Scoville
