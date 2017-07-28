PCW “Second to None” – 28 July 2017 – Quick Results

John Hennigan defeated Sami Callihan and Penta el Zero M to retain the PCW Heavyweight championship in the maun event of PCW’s July 28th show, “Second to None.” Click for full results.



Pacific Coast Wrestling

Second to None

July 28, 2017

IWLU Memorial Hall

Wilmington, CA

Fatu over “Uptown” Andy Brown

Shane Strickland over Eli Everfly, Rey Fenix, and Misterioso Jr. to become the #1 contender to the PCW Light Heavyweight title

Martin Stone over David Starr

Media Wolf (Mr. 450) over Dave Crist

Douglas James over Lio Rush to retain the PCW Light Heavyweight title

Warbeast (Brody King & Josef) over Damian 666 & Bestia 666 to retain the PCW Tag-team titles

John Henigan over Sami Callihan and Penta el Zero M to retain the PCW Heavyweight title

Credit: Shawn Scoville