Navigation

PCW “Second to None” – 28 July 2017 – Quick Results

· 07/28/2017 Full Article

Results 0

John Hennigan defeated Sami Callihan and Penta el Zero M to retain the PCW Heavyweight championship in the maun event of PCW’s July 28th show, “Second to None.” Click for full results.

Pacific Coast Wrestling
Second to None
July 28, 2017
IWLU Memorial Hall
Wilmington, CA

Fatu over “Uptown” Andy Brown

Shane Strickland over Eli Everfly, Rey Fenix, and Misterioso Jr. to become the #1 contender to the PCW Light Heavyweight title

Martin Stone over David Starr

Media Wolf (Mr. 450) over Dave Crist

Douglas James over Lio Rush to retain the PCW Light Heavyweight title

Warbeast (Brody King & Josef) over Damian 666 & Bestia 666 to retain the PCW Tag-team titles

John Henigan over Sami Callihan and Penta el Zero M to retain the PCW Heavyweight title

Credit: Shawn Scoville

,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply