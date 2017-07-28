VWE – 28 July 2017 – Quick Results

Funnybone defeated Willie Mack in the main event of VWE’s July 28th show in Imperial. Click for full results.



Venue Wrestling Entertainment

July 28, 20217

Ricochet Rec. Center

Imperial, CA

Gorgo & Gorilinch over Cali Boys (Cholo de Valle & Montez) [5’55]

Sinn Bodhi over Nino Black [17’41]

Wild Horse over Hoss Hogg [10’37]

Anthony Idol over Ju Dizz to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title [11’30]

Ruby Raze vs. Jesse James went to a double count out [11’57]

Funnybone over Willie Mack [16’30]