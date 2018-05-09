PCW Ultra Announces Lineup For Opposites Attack on June 8

PCW Ultra has announced the lineup for their June 8 event, Opposites Attack, taking place at the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington. The eight match show will be headlined by Penta El Zero M defending the PCW Ultra Heavyweight Championship against Sami Callihan in cage match.

Sami Callihan and Penta El Zero M have faced each other multiple times for various promotions, including three times in PCW Ultra, however this will be their first singles match in the promotion. This will be Penta El Zero M’s third title defense, having successfully defended the title against Rob Van Dam and Homicide previously. Calliihan is 2-0 in singles competition in PCW Ultra, but 0-3 in matches involving Penta El Zero M. This will be the first cage match in the promotion’s history.

Also announced for the event is a first time matchup between Shane Strickland and Dragon Lee. Strickland will be making his second PCW Ultra Light Heavyweight title defense after successfully defending against the former champion Douglas James on May 4, 2018. Dragon lee is currently one-third of the CMLL World Trios Champions with Valiente and Volador Jr.

Tessa Blanchard will be making her first defense of the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship against frequent nemesis Rachael Ellering at Opposites Attack. Blanchard and Ellering have faced each other twice before singles matches for championships (both in Wrestle Circus), with each wrestler securing a victory.

Other matches announced for Opposites Attack are Warbeast (Fatu and Josef) defending the PCW Ultra Tag Team Championship against OVE (Dave Crist and Jake Crist); Hammerstone facing ACH; Brody King versus Jeff Cobb; Steve Madison meeting UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar in both wrestler’s in-ring debut with the promotion; and a four-way between Eli Everfly, Ace Romero, Darby Allin, and Jake Atlas.

PCW Ultra’s Opposites Attack will be taking place on June 8, 2018 at the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington at 8:30 p.m. pacific. Tickets are on sale now.