Fight Club OC – 4 April 2019 – Quick Results

Jacob Rosales defeated Quinton McCottrell to become the Fight Club OC MMA Lightweight Champion in the main event of Fight Club OC's MMA and Boxing event in Costa Mesa, CA.

Roy Englebrecht Promotions

Fight Club OC

April 4th, 2019

The Hangar at the OC Fair

Costa Mesa, CA

*All professional MMA and boxing bouts were sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).*

Joey Dorado (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) defeated Trevor Wells (MMA Record: 2-0) via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 1:09 of Round 1. Dorado climbs to 1-0. Wells falls to 2-1.

Fight Club OC Women’s MMA Flyweight Championship Tournament – Semifinal Bout: Natalie Morgan (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) defeated Amanda Jones (MMA Record: 0-1) via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28. Morgan advances to the finals of the Fight Club OC Women’s MMA Flyweight Championship Tournament on June 13th. Morgan climbs to 1-0. Jones falls to 0-2.

Fight Club OC Women’s MMA Flyweight Championship Tournament – Semifinal Bout: Laura Gallardo (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) defeated Lisa Mauldin (MMA Record: 2-0) via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27). Gallardo advances to the finals of the Fight Club OC Women’s MMA Flyweight Championship Tournament on June 13th. Gallardo climbs to 1-0. Mauldin falls to 2-1.

Fight Club OC MMA Lightweight Championship Bout: Jacob Rosales (MMA Record: 10-4) defeated Quinton McCottrell (MMA Record: 15-25) via Technical Submission (Mounted Guillotine Choke) at 0:52 of Round 1. Rosales becomes the first ever Fight Club OC MMA Lightweight Champion. Rosales improves to 11-4. McCottrell falls to 15-26.

