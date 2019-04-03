There have been 217 monthly rankings in SCU history and no wrestler has ever been named Wrestler of the Month four times in a row… until now. Jake Atlas has been named March’s Southern California Wrestler of the Month marking his fourth consecutive month at number one. Jonathan Gresham defeating David Starr at PWG’s 200 was named Match of the Month. Click for the full rankings.
Matches
- Jonathan Gresham over David Starr – PWG – March 1 [2]
- Jeff Cobb over Bandido – PWG – March 1 – [1]
- Brody King over Darby Allin – PWG – March 1
- Nick Gage over Alex Colon – GCW – March 2 [1]
- Puma King over Laredo Kid – PWG – March 1
Rich Swann over Orange Cassidy at the March 3 Suburban Fight event received the other first place vote.
Wrestlers
- Jake Atlas [4]
- Trey Miguel
- Darby Allin
- Dezmond Xavier
- Shane Strickland
- Zachary Wentz
- Jungleboy
- Tessa Blanchard
- Rich Swann
- Eli Everfly
- Orange Cassidy [1]
- B-Boy
- David Starr
- Jonathan Gresham
- TIE: Watts / Andy Brown
- Douglas James
- Lucas Riley
- Brody King
- Ray Rosas
- Jeff Cobb
- Nick Gage
- Danny Limelight
- Luchasaurus
- Bandido
- Matt Vandagriff
- Adrian Quest
- Calder McColl
- Brandon Cutler
- Royce Isaacs
- Heather Monroe
- Daga
- Killer Kross
- Dom Kubrick
- Slice Boogie
- Tyler Bateman
Numbers in brackets are first place votes.
Be the first to comment on "Rankings for March 2019"