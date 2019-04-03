Rankings for March 2019

There have been 217 monthly rankings in SCU history and no wrestler has ever been named Wrestler of the Month four times in a row… until now. Jake Atlas has been named March’s Southern California Wrestler of the Month marking his fourth consecutive month at number one. Jonathan Gresham defeating David Starr at PWG’s 200 was named Match of the Month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

Jonathan Gresham over David Starr – PWG – March 1 [2] Jeff Cobb over Bandido – PWG – March 1 – [1] Brody King over Darby Allin – PWG – March 1 Nick Gage over Alex Colon – GCW – March 2 [1] Puma King over Laredo Kid – PWG – March 1

Rich Swann over Orange Cassidy at the March 3 Suburban Fight event received the other first place vote.

Wrestlers

Jake Atlas [4] Trey Miguel Darby Allin Dezmond Xavier Shane Strickland Zachary Wentz Jungleboy Tessa Blanchard Rich Swann Eli Everfly Orange Cassidy [1] B-Boy David Starr Jonathan Gresham TIE: Watts / Andy Brown Douglas James Lucas Riley Brody King Ray Rosas Jeff Cobb Nick Gage Danny Limelight Luchasaurus Bandido Matt Vandagriff Adrian Quest Calder McColl Brandon Cutler Royce Isaacs Heather Monroe Daga Killer Kross Dom Kubrick Slice Boogie Tyler Bateman

Numbers in brackets are first place votes.