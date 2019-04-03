Rankings for March 2019

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 04/03/2019

There have been 217 monthly rankings in SCU history and no wrestler has ever been named Wrestler of the Month four times in a row… until now. Jake Atlas has been named March’s Southern California Wrestler of the Month marking his fourth consecutive month at number one. Jonathan Gresham defeating David Starr at PWG’s 200 was named Match of the Month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

  1. Jonathan Gresham over David Starr – PWG – March 1 [2]
  2. Jeff Cobb over Bandido – PWG – March 1 – [1]
  3. Brody King over Darby Allin – PWG – March 1
  4. Nick Gage over Alex Colon – GCW – March 2 [1]
  5. Puma King over Laredo Kid – PWG – March 1

Rich Swann over Orange Cassidy at the March 3 Suburban Fight event received the other first place vote.

Wrestlers

  1. Jake Atlas [4]
  2. Trey Miguel
  3. Darby Allin
  4. Dezmond Xavier
  5. Shane Strickland
  6. Zachary Wentz
  7. Jungleboy
  8. Tessa Blanchard
  9. Rich Swann
  10. Eli Everfly
  11. Orange Cassidy [1]
  12. B-Boy
  13. David Starr
  14. Jonathan Gresham
  15. TIE: Watts / Andy Brown
  16. Douglas James
  17. Lucas Riley
  18. Brody King
  19. Ray Rosas
  20. Jeff Cobb
  21. Nick Gage
  22. Danny Limelight
  23. Luchasaurus
  24. Bandido
  25. Matt Vandagriff
  26. Adrian Quest
  27. Calder McColl
  28. Brandon Cutler
  29. Royce Isaacs
  30. Heather Monroe
  31. Daga
  32. Killer Kross
  33. Dom Kubrick
  34. Slice Boogie
  35. Tyler Bateman

Numbers in brackets are first place votes.

