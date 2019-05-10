PWG Mystery Vortex VI – 10 May 2019 – Results

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Mystery Vortex VI is tonight and is set to feature a Guerrilla Warfare match. We will have live reports and results starting around 8:00 p.m. Click for the latest updates.
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
Mystery Vortex VI
May 10, 2019
Globe Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Trey Miguel over Tony Deppen via double knee stomp. [9’08]
Chuck Taylor vs Orange Cassidy.
Additional updates and photos will be available on the SCU Twitter at @socaluncensored.
Doors open at #PWG #MysteryVortexVI. To keep the mystery no wrestlers are out selling merch. pic.twitter.com/whF20qEcC0
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) May 11, 2019
As this is a Mystery Vortex event no matches have been announced in advance. A Guerrilla Warfare match was announced, but the participants were not.
