PWG Mystery Vortex VI – 10 May 2019 – Results

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Mystery Vortex VI is tonight and is set to feature a Guerrilla Warfare match. We will have live reports and results starting around 8:00 p.m. Click for the latest updates.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
Mystery Vortex VI
May 10, 2019
Globe Theater
Los Angeles, CA

Trey Miguel over Tony Deppen via double knee stomp. [9’08]

Chuck Taylor vs Orange Cassidy.

As this is a Mystery Vortex event no matches have been announced in advance. A Guerrilla Warfare match was announced, but the participants were not.

