GCW set to make SoCal return on August 9, announces Joey Janela’s Escape From Los Angeles

Game Changer Wrestling announced yesterday that they will be returning to Southern California on August 9, 2019, with Joey Janela’s Escape From Los Angeles. This will mark the third time the East Coast-based promotion has held an event in Los Angeles.

In the tweet announcing the event, in reference to Joey Janela signing a contract with AEW, GCW announced “Joey sold his soul to corporate America… but he’s not gone yet. Before he escapes from the indies, he has to ESCAPE from LA!”

The event is scheduled to be held at the Ukranian Culture Center in Los Angeles. No lineup has been announced but Joey Janela, Jake Atlas, B-Boy, Jungle Boy, and Eli Everfly were all tagged in the tweet announcing the event.

GCW made its Southern California debut on November 16, 2018, when they presented Joey Janela’s LA Confidential at The Hi Hat in Los Angeles, CA. That event made received a lot of mainstream attention due to a match between GCW World Champion Nick Gage and David Arquette.

GCW returned to Los Angeles on March 2, 2019, with To Live And Die in LA at Burning World Studios. Recently, Burning World Productions lost their lease and the studio is no longer available for pro-wrestling events.

The Ukrainian Culture Center is located on Melrose Ave. near Los Angeles City College. The venue originally opened as a movie theater in 1924 and features an Art Deco ballroom that was the site of many legendary concerts in the 1970s Hollywood punk rock scene. Joey Janela’s Escape From Los Angeles will be the first time the venue has hosted a pro-wrestling event.

GCW’s Joey Janela’s Escape From Los Angeles will also be available live via iPPV on Fite.TV and available for purchase later on DVD through Smart Mark Video.

Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale today at 11:00 a.m. PDT and can be purchased at JoeyEscapes.Eventbrite.com. Bell time is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

