Official weights for tonight’s Lights Out Xtreme Fighting in Burbank

Shawne Merriman and Bash Boxing’s new Lights Out Xtreme Fighting MMA promotion debuts tonight in Burbank. Yesterday, they held the weigh-ins for the event and here are the official weights:

Benji Gomez 132

vs.

Yuuma Horiuchi 128.2

Julian Baez 145

vs.

Jonathan Quiroz 145.8

Andrew Natividad 145.6

vs.

Gulo Minasyan 150.4

Dominic Clark 154.4

vs.

Arut Pogosjan 154.8

Michael Quintero 228

vs.

Jack May 253.4

Alfred Khashakyan 138.2

vs.

Albert Morales 134

Sergio Quinones 159

vs.

Brian Del Rosario 156.6

Melsik Baghdasaryan 146.8

vs.

Mauricio Diaz 145.4

Ron Scolesdang 134.4

vs.

Milton Arguello 136.4

The event will be held at the Burbank Marriott Events Center, located at 2500 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505.

Tickets to Lights Out Xtreme Fighting Presented by Amethyst Beverage are on sale at www.LightsOutXF.com or at the Burbank Marriott Events Center box office..

Doors Open at 6:00pm; First Bout at 7:00pm

All bouts are subject to change.