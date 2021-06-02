RJN Productions – 30 May 2021 – Results

Matt Vandagriff and Damian Drake defeated Team Italy (Vito Fratelli and Biagio Crescenzo) in the main event of RJN Production’s May 30 event in Stanton, CA. Click for full results..
RJN Productions
May 30, 2021
De La O Jiu Jitsu
Stanton, CA
Chris Nastyy over Principe Leon.
Drew Masters over Fabulous Faviano.
Rancho Camacho over Jack Cartwheel.
Vintage Dragon & Vicky over Ricky Mandel & Sarah the Rebel.
Jai Vidal over Amazing Jr.
Matt Vandagriff & Damian Drake over Team Italy (Vito Fratelli & Biagio Crescenzo).
