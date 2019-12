MPW – 27 December 2019 – Results

Danny Divine defeated Bulletproof in the main event of MPW’s Out With A Bang on December 27 in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

Out With A Bang

December 27, 2019

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Hydie & Piranacanrana over Honest John & Romeo Cruz.

Chuck Mercer over Olijah Friday.

Jax Cannon & Miggy Rose vs. Midnight Snacks (Great Zumba & Robin Shaw) goes to a no-contest.

Barbie Boi over Dr. Phil Goode.

Ray Rosas over Motros Jungle.

Danny Divine over Bulletproof.