PWG announces lineup for It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock’ n’ Roll)

Earlier today, Pro Wrestling Guerilla announced the lineup for their third event of 2021, It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock’ n’ Roll). The event will take place on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 6:00 pm and will feature Alex Shelley challenging Bandido for the PWG World Championship in the main event.

In September, Alex Shelley earned the right to face Bandido at PWG’s Threemendous VI when he defeated Jonathan Gresham in a number one contender’s match. Shelley, who made his PWG debut in 2005, has made 28 appearances in the promotion, but this will be his first time challenging for the PWG World Title. This will be Bandido’s third title defense.

The Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black & Brody King) will be making their first PWG Tag Team Championship defense when they face the Workhorsemen (JD Drake and the debuting Anthony Henry). Black and King won the vacant tag-team titles at Threemendous VI when they defeated Black Taurus and Demonic Flamita.

PWG also announced Lio Rush would be making his return to the promotion when he faces Davey Richards. This will be Richards’ 81st match in a PWG ring, by far the most of anyone on the show.

Other matches announced for It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock’ n’ Roll) include Tony Deppen versus Lee Moriarty, Demonic Flamita taking on Dragon Lee, Daniel Garcia making his PWG debut against Jonathan Gresham, and Aramis and Rey Horus versus Jack Cartwheel and Alex Zayne.

Here is the complete lineup:

Bandidio (c) vs. Alex Shelley for the PWG World Championship

The Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black & Brody King) (c) vs. JD Drake & Anthony Henry for the PWG Tag Team Championship

Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards

Aramis & Rey Horus vs. Jack Cartwheel & Alex Zayne

Jonathan Gresham vs. Daniel Garcia

Demonic Flamita vs. Dragon Lee

Tony Deppen vs. Lee Moriarty

Tickets for It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock’ n’ Roll) will go on sale on October 28, 2021, at 8:00 pm Pacific. Tickets for PWG’s first two events of 2021 sold out within 10 minutes of going on sale.

The event will be taking place at The Globe Theater in Los Angeles, CA.