PCW ULTRA – 22 October 2021 – Results

Warbeast defeated 5150 to retain the PCW Ultra Tag Team Championship in the main event of PCW Ultra’s All Systems Go on October 22, 2021 in Wilmington, CA. Click for full results.

PCW ULTRA

All Systems Go

October 22, 2021

ILWU Memorial Hall

Wilmington, CA

Steve Madison over JTG. [10’54]

Juicy Finau over 1 Called Manders. [8’31]

Jai Vidal & Matt Vandagriff over Lucas Riley & CLAS [9’21]

Jai Vidal over Matt Vandagriff to win the PCW ULTRA Ultralight Championship. [3’31]

Viva Van over Ruby Raze to win the PCW ULTRA Womens Championship. [5’51]

The Blood Hunter over 2 Cold Scorpio. [15’52]

Hammerstone over Alex Kane to retain the PCW ULTRA Championship. [20’06]

Warbeast (Josef Samael & Jacob Fatu) over 5150 (Danny Limelight & Slice Boogie) via submission to retain the PCW ULTRA Tag Team Championship. [8’58]