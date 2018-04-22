PWU – 22 April 2018 – Quick Results

Zokre defeated Ray Rosas in the finals of a tournament to become the first PWU champion in the main event of PWU’s April 22 show in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Pro Wrestling Uncensored

April 22, 2018

Los Angeles, CA

PWU Heavyweight Championship Tournament:

Zokre over Biagio Crescenzo to advance

PWU Tag Team Tournament:

The Feelyons (Osiris Mittens & Senior Buttons) over The Heavy Hitters (Biggie Biggz & Tony Raze) by DQ to advance

PWU Heavyweight Championship Tournament:

Ray Rosas over Andy Brown to advance

Tyler Bateman over Fidel Bravo and Darwin Finch

PWU Tag Team Tournament:

Cool Hiros (Guy Cool & Koto Hiro) over H.A.T.E (Che Cabrera & Pinky)

Lord Ateu over Keegan Brettle

PWU Heavyweight Championship:

Zokre over Ray Rosas to become the first champion

Credit: Mike Draven