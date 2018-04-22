PWU – 22 April 2018 – Quick Results

Zokre defeated Ray Rosas in the finals of a tournament to become the first PWU champion in the main event of PWU’s April 22 show in Los Angeles. Click for full results.
Pro Wrestling Uncensored
April 22, 2018
Los Angeles, CA
PWU Heavyweight Championship Tournament:
Zokre over Biagio Crescenzo to advance
PWU Tag Team Tournament:
The Feelyons (Osiris Mittens & Senior Buttons) over The Heavy Hitters (Biggie Biggz & Tony Raze) by DQ to advance
PWU Heavyweight Championship Tournament:
Ray Rosas over Andy Brown to advance
Tyler Bateman over Fidel Bravo and Darwin Finch
PWU Tag Team Tournament:
Cool Hiros (Guy Cool & Koto Hiro) over H.A.T.E (Che Cabrera & Pinky)
Lord Ateu over Keegan Brettle
PWU Heavyweight Championship:
Zokre over Ray Rosas to become the first champion
Credit: Mike Draven
