Bar Wrestling – 10 April 2019 – Results

Bar Wrestling
Juiced
April 10, 2019
Bootleg Theater
Los Angeles, CA
PJ Black over Andy Brown.
Ryan Taylor & Tyler Bateman over Brandon Cutler & Luchasaurus.
Heather Monroe over Eli Everfly.
Daga over Jake Atlas.
PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) & Joey Ryan over RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK) & Watts.
Taya Valkyrie over Kylie Rae.
