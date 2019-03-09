Ground Zero – 09 March 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 03/09/2019

Andy Brown defeated Douglas James to retain the Ground Zero Championship in the main event of Ground Zero’s March 9th event in Imperial Beach. Click for full results from the event.

Ground Zero
The Blueprint
March 9, 2019
Imperial Beach Sports Complex
Imperial Beach, CA

Slice Boogie over RJ Santos. [6’52]

Mike Camden over Calder McColl. [12’43]

Matt Vandagriff over Damian Drake. [8’18]

B-Boy & Adrian Quest over Bomb Squad (Dylan Kyle Cox & Cameron Gates). [12’58]

Dom Kubrick over Tyler Bateman to become the number one contender to the Ground Zero Championship. [18’03]

Ruby Raze over Sandra Moone. [8’19]

AK Rambe (KC Douglas & Michael Hopkins) & J2 Mattioli over Ryan Kidd, Jordan Cruz, & Hunter Freeman. [10’54]

DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) over Bag Boyz (Suede Thompson & Chris Bey). [17’53]

Andy Brown over Douglas James to retain the Ground Zero Championship. [15’57]

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Ground Zero – 09 March 2019 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.