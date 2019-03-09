Ground Zero – 09 March 2019 – Results

Andy Brown defeated Douglas James to retain the Ground Zero Championship in the main event of Ground Zero’s March 9th event in Imperial Beach. Click for full results from the event.

Ground Zero

The Blueprint

March 9, 2019

Imperial Beach Sports Complex

Imperial Beach, CA

Slice Boogie over RJ Santos. [6’52]

Mike Camden over Calder McColl. [12’43]

Matt Vandagriff over Damian Drake. [8’18]

B-Boy & Adrian Quest over Bomb Squad (Dylan Kyle Cox & Cameron Gates). [12’58]

Dom Kubrick over Tyler Bateman to become the number one contender to the Ground Zero Championship. [18’03]

Ruby Raze over Sandra Moone. [8’19]

AK Rambe (KC Douglas & Michael Hopkins) & J2 Mattioli over Ryan Kidd, Jordan Cruz, & Hunter Freeman. [10’54]

DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) over Bag Boyz (Suede Thompson & Chris Bey). [17’53]

Andy Brown over Douglas James to retain the Ground Zero Championship. [15’57]