MPW – 08 March 2019 – Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling
March 8, 2019
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
Auntie Hydie & Malkor the Destroyer over Bulletproof & Jay Friday.
Frankie Frank over Dr. Phil Goode.
B-Minus over the Great Zumba to retain the MPW National Championship.
Master Flame, Chuck Mercer, & Dan Joseph over Daniel Moon, Brendan Divine, & Danny Divine via submission.
Ray Rosas over Max X by DQ.
