MPW – 08 March 2019 – Results

Ray Rosas defeated Max X by DQ in the main event of MPW’s March 8th show in Moorpark. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

March 8, 2019

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Auntie Hydie & Malkor the Destroyer over Bulletproof & Jay Friday.

Frankie Frank over Dr. Phil Goode.

B-Minus over the Great Zumba to retain the MPW National Championship.

Master Flame, Chuck Mercer, & Dan Joseph over Daniel Moon, Brendan Divine, & Danny Divine via submission.

Ray Rosas over Max X by DQ.