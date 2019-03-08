MPW – 08 March 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 03/08/2019

Ray Rosas defeated Max X by DQ in the main event of MPW’s March 8th show in Moorpark. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
March 8, 2019
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA

Auntie Hydie & Malkor the Destroyer over Bulletproof & Jay Friday.

Frankie Frank over Dr. Phil Goode.

B-Minus over the Great Zumba to retain the MPW National Championship.

Master Flame, Chuck Mercer, & Dan Joseph over Daniel Moon, Brendan Divine, & Danny Divine via submission.

Ray Rosas over Max X by DQ.

