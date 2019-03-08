Official weights for tomorrow’s CXF 17 in Hollywood

The OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN for CXF 17: MARCH MADNESS has taken place for tomorrow’s CALIFORNIA XTREME FIGHTING professional MMA show at Florentine Gardens Hollywood, located at 5951 Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles, CA 90028.

Here are the OFFICIAL WEIGHTS:

Lance Bush 156

vs.

Chris Bizarretty 157

Ron Scolensdang 130.4

vs.

Benji Gómez 132

Mykola Aivazian 135.6

vs.

Jay Viola 136

Dean Hancock 149.6

vs.

Julian Baez 145.8

Arutjun Pogosjan 155.6

vs.

Devon Brock 155.8

Fernando Padilla 149.2

vs.

Spike Carlyle 150.8

Albert Morales 140

vs.

Carlos Puente 139

Serb Minasyan 153.4

vs.

Musa Toliver 148.6

Fernando Gonzalez 182.8

vs.

Gabriel Checco 184.8

JJ Buckner 134.2

vs.

Daniel Figueroa 133.8

Tanner Marcoe 146

vs.

David Acuna 144.4

Tickets to CXF – MARCH MADNESS can be purchased at the door or online at:

www.MMATixx.com.

Doors Open at 6:30pm; First Bout at 7:00pm.

All bouts are subject to change.