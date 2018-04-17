Pro Boxing and MMA Double Header This Weekend in Burbank

California Xtreme Fighting will be making its return to Burbank this Saturday as part of a double header with Bash Boxing. CXF 12: Burbank Beatdown will feature 11 fights in total, including three title fights. Check out the press release:

The ONLY regular professional boxing and MMA series in the 818 returns to the Marriott Events Center in Burbank, California with another patented DOUBLEHEADER of combat sports. That’s right…another two live shows on back-to-back nights this Friday and Saturday!!!

First, on Friday, April 20th, PR SPORTS, BASH BOXING, and LIGHTS OUT PROMOTIONS presents another installment of VALLEY FIGHT NIGHT featuring some of the best young boxing prospects in Southern California. 10 pro boxing bouts have been scheduled featuring boxers from the San Fernando Valley and Greater Los Angeles areas including Burbank’s own Damien Lopez (4-0-1) and local undeafted boxers Michael Norato (5-0), Rudy Garcia (5-0), Humberto Velasquez (6-0-2), Salvador Perez (4-0) and Ricardo Quiroz (5-0). Also appearing on the card will be fan favorites Jarret Jeter (7-2-1), Derion Chapman (1-1), Nam Phan (3-5-1), and a trio of pro debuts in Gerardo Alvarez, Giancarlo Espinoza, and Donald Brown.

Then, on Satuday, April 21st, California Xtreme Fighting, the promotional gem of the California Mixed Martial Arts scene, returns with CXF 12: Burbank Beatdown. The stacked 11 bout fight card is punctuated by three CXF title fights, including the return of CXF Welterweight Champion Mike Jasper. The vacant CXF Featherweight title will be on the line as CXF veteran A.J. Bryant (7-2 MMA) takes on undefeated prospect Brian Del Rosario (3-0 MMA). While current CXF Flyweight champion Georgie Garcia (6-3 MMA) moves up to the bantamweight division as he looks to become the first ever multi-divisional CXF champion. The bold move will put Garcia in the cage with undoubtedly his toughest opponent to date in the form of UFC veteran Chris Beal (10-5 MMA).

The prelims bouts for CXF 12: Burbank Beatdown are too stacked to list but will be highlighted by the wildly anticipated returns of Drift Racing Champion David Roberts, Former CXF Lightweight Champion Dominic Clark (11-7 MMA), top female featherweight prospect Brittney Victoria (1-0 MMA), and fan favorite Sergei Minasyan. CXF 12: Burbank Beatdown will also feature the professional debuts of Top 185lb prospect John Saroyan, impressive bantamweight amateur Jose Aparicio, and a battle of undefeated pugilists in Arutjun Pogosjan (2-0) vs. Arian Sharifi (4-0 MMA).

Tickets to either show can be purchased online at www.bashboxing.com or www.MMATixx.com, or the Burbank Marriott Box Office on the night of each show.

First Bout 6pm • All Ages

All bouts are subject to change.