Maverick Pro to Hold an ECW Themed Event on June 23

Last Saturday at Maverick Pro’s April 14 show, Hollywood Dreams, they announced to the live crowd that they would be holding a show in June 23, 2018 featuring several wrestlers that are best known for their time in ECW. The show, currently titled Maverick Pro Heat Wave, is scheduled to have appearances by Justin Credible, Little Guido, Raven, Sabu, Shane Douglas, Super Crazy, and Tommy Dreamer.

Heat Wave was also the name of ECW’s only Southern California event, taking place on July 16, 2000 at the Grand Olympic in Los Angeles. Justin Credible successfully defended the ECW World Heavyweight Championship against Tommy Dreamer in the main of that event. Little Guido also appeared on the show.

While all of the former ECW wrestlers have previously made appearances in Southern California, this event will be the largest ECW reunion in Southern California outside of a WWE event since an XPW event in 2003. Both Sabu and Shane Douglas had reigns as XPW Heavyweight Champion, with Douglas being the last wrestler to hold the title. The appearance will be a rare one for Douglas, as outside of a legends battle royal in 2011 for PWG, this will be his first Southern California appearance since XPW closed in 2003.

Maverick Pro plans on offering a VIP experience for the event for $75.00 that will include a front row seat, a photo, and autographs from the ECW legends. It is not known how many VIP packages they will make available. The promotion is currently looking for a larger venue to hold the event than their current venue, the Burbank Moose Lodge.

In addition to the ECW legends announced for their June 23 show, Jack Evans is also scheduled to appear at the event.

The promotion will also be holding an event on May 5 titled Killing Time. Scheduled for that event are the Chris Bey, Katarina Leigh, Gym Nasty Boys (Timmy Lou Rotten and White Mike), Adam Brooks, Taya Valkyrie, Madison Rayne, Deonna Purrazzo, Sumie Sakai, and Rachel Ellering. This will be the Southern California debuts for The Gym Nasty Boys and Rachael Ellering. It will also mark the first appearance of Women of Honor champion Sumie Sakai in the area since an appearance with UPW in 2005.

Currently, the only match announced for May 5 is Katarina Leigh defending the Maverick Pro Women’s title against Rachael Ellering. The May event will be taking place at the Burbank Moose Lodge.