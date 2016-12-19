SoCal News & Notes 12/19/2016

While there is only one wrestling show in Southern California for the rest of the year, promotions are gearing up for 2017 and what is looking to be a huge January. Today we have updates from LWP, AWS, CWFH, FCW, VWE, Baja Stars USA, and more. Click for today’s update.

—

Ultimo Dragon will be making his return to Southern California on January 28, 2017 for Lucha Wrestling Puroresu’s show in North Hills. Also scheduled to appear will be Histeria (who will be facing Caristico in a mask versus mask match in Tijuana on Christmas Day), Durango Kid, and Steve Pain.

—

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood will be filming their 300th episode on January 15, 2017 as part of their annual PP3 Cup, a tournament that honors William Moody, who was better known as Percival Pringle III or Paul Bearer in the WWF.

—

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood is also considering running a show in Los Angeles in summer 2017, which would be their first show outside of Port Hueneme since 2014.

—

AWS and Quintessential Pro Wrestling will be holding a joint show on April 29, 2017 at AWS’ normal venue, the American Legion in South Gate. No lineup has been announced yet. This will be the second time the two promotions have run a joint show, having done so before on April 25, 2015. That show saw Adam Thornstowe defeat Frankie Kazarian to retain the QPro title in the main event.

—

AWS has announced that Mercedes Martinez will be facing Chelsea Green at their January 28, 2017 show in South Gate. Chelsea Green will also be facing Britt Baker the night before at the RISE show in the same venue.

—

January 28th is looking to be a very busy day, as Venue Wrestling will also be holding their first show of the year in Imperial. Paul London will be making his VWE debut.

—

Finest City Wrestling has announced the first round matches for their “Proving Grounds” tournament on February 4, 2017 in Imperial Beach. The opening round matches are Jake Atlas vs. Brody King, Rocket Boy D’marco Wilson vs. Biagio Crescenzo, Jesse James vs. Donnie Suarez, and Guy Cool vs. Corey Jackson.

—

Baja Stars USA is starting a separate promotion in the San Diego area called Lucha Libre Azteca. It will be focused more on local upcoming lucha libre talent and act as sort of a feeder into Baja Stars. They say they will also have a lucha libre school that will have teachers brought in from Tijuana. More information on the school should be announced soon.

—

Show this week:

12/25:

MWF Lucha Libre in East Los Angeles, CA