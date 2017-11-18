SoCal Pro – 18 November 2017 – Quick Results

Ricky Mandel defeated “Uptown” Andy Brown to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title in the main event of SoCal Pro’s November 18th show in San Marcos. Click for full results.

SoCal Pro

November 18, 2017

SoCal Pro Wrestling Academy

San Marcos, CA

Ruben Iglesias over Jon Hudson [8’40]

Funky Fresh over Dirty Doug and Dark Usagi [8’18]

Ballard Brothers (Shannon & Shane Ballard) over Snake & Red Stanley to retain the SoCal Pro tag-team titles [10’21]

Mike Camden & Devin Sparks over Ju Dizz & Hunter Freeman [16’34]

Ricky Mandel over “Uptown” Andy Brown to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Championship [16’22]