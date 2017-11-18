OCCW – 18 November 2017 – Quick Results

Rudy Rogers versus Othello went to a no-contest in the main event of OCCW’s November 18th show in Stanton. Click for full results.

Orange County Championship Wrestling

November 18, 2017

De La O Jiu Jitsu

Stanton, CA

Azrael over Wrestling Matt

Drew Masters over Mikey O’Shea and Angel Ateu

FeeLyons (Senor Buttons & Osiris Mittens) over Oso Voodoo

Tab Jackson over Hydie

La Raza (Freddy Flores & Alexander Vega) over Jonathan Malice & Tony Raze to win the OCCW Tag-team championship

Rudy Rogers vs. Othello goes to a no contest