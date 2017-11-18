OCCW – 18 November 2017 – Quick Results

Rudy Rogers versus Othello went to a no-contest in the main event of OCCW’s November 18th show in Stanton. Click for full results.
Orange County Championship Wrestling
November 18, 2017
De La O Jiu Jitsu
Stanton, CA
Azrael over Wrestling Matt
Drew Masters over Mikey O’Shea and Angel Ateu
FeeLyons (Senor Buttons & Osiris Mittens) over Oso Voodoo
Tab Jackson over Hydie
La Raza (Freddy Flores & Alexander Vega) over Jonathan Malice & Tony Raze to win the OCCW Tag-team championship
Rudy Rogers vs. Othello goes to a no contest
