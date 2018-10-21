AWS – 20 October 2018 – Quick Results

Tyler Bateman defeated Lil’ Cholo to retain the AWS Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the October 20 AWS event in South Gate. Click for full results.

Alternative Wrestling Show

It’s Halloween

October 20, 2018

American Legion #335

South Gate, CA

Douglas James over Royce Isaacs, Che Cabrera, and Dirty Dom Kubrick.

Watts over JR Kratos.

Chaz Herrera over Techno Destructo.

Mojo McQueen over Warhog.

Tito Escondido over Jeckles the Jester.

Ruby Raze, Vipress, & Funny Bone over. Rebel, Jesse James, & Watts.

Ray Rosas over Aeriel Instinct (Jake Atlas & Lucas Riley) by DQ.

Heather Monroe over Pricilla Kelly.

Tyler Bateman over Lil’ Cholo to retain the AWS Heavyweight Championship.