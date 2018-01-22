AOW – 21 January 2018 – Quick Results

Watts defeated Marty the Moth Martinez to retain the AOW Heavyweight title in the main event of AOW’s January 21 show in Victorville, CA. Click for full results.

Alpha Omega Wrestling

Unleashed 7

January 21st 2018

Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center

Victorville, CA

5 vs 5 Elimination Match:

Mathias Starkey, Ryan J. Morals, Peter Avalon, Ruben Igelsias & Pinky over LTP, Vintage Dragon, Leo Nino, Johnny Kai & “Hardcore Kid” Aaron Aguilara

-Mathias Starkey was sole survivor

Kat Von Hezz over Tab Jackson to retain the AOW Women’s championship

Kings of Suplexes (Blake Grayson & Anjul Stone) vs Midnight Delight (Billy Blade & Richie Slade) ended in a no contest. Kings of Suplexes retain the AOW Tag-Team championship

Funnybone over Steven Andrews and Brandon Cutler to retain the AOW Dragon championship

Scorpio Sky over Tyler Bateman in match 2 of a best of 3 series

-Series tied 1 to 1

Midnight Delight (Billy Blade & Richie Slade) over Pinky & Simon Lotto

Watts over Marty “The Moth” Martinez to retain the AOW Heavyweight championship.

Credit: Mike Draven