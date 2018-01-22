AOW – 21 January 2018 – Quick Results

Watts defeated Marty the Moth Martinez to retain the AOW Heavyweight title in the main event of AOW’s January 21 show in Victorville, CA. Click for full results.
Alpha Omega Wrestling
Unleashed 7
January 21st 2018
Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center
Victorville, CA
5 vs 5 Elimination Match:
Mathias Starkey, Ryan J. Morals, Peter Avalon, Ruben Igelsias & Pinky over LTP, Vintage Dragon, Leo Nino, Johnny Kai & “Hardcore Kid” Aaron Aguilara
-Mathias Starkey was sole survivor
Kat Von Hezz over Tab Jackson to retain the AOW Women’s championship
Kings of Suplexes (Blake Grayson & Anjul Stone) vs Midnight Delight (Billy Blade & Richie Slade) ended in a no contest. Kings of Suplexes retain the AOW Tag-Team championship
Funnybone over Steven Andrews and Brandon Cutler to retain the AOW Dragon championship
Scorpio Sky over Tyler Bateman in match 2 of a best of 3 series
-Series tied 1 to 1
Midnight Delight (Billy Blade & Richie Slade) over Pinky & Simon Lotto
Watts over Marty “The Moth” Martinez to retain the AOW Heavyweight championship.
Credit: Mike Draven
No comments yet.