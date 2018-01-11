LFA 30 – Millender vs. Barnes Weigh In Results

Weigh ins for Legacy Fighting Alliance’s LFA 30 – Millender vs. Barnes at the OC Fair & Events Center in Costa Mesa, CA tomorrow night. Click for weigh in results.

Legacy Fighting Alliance

LFA 30 – Millender vs. Barnes Weigh Ins

January 11th, 2018

*All bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission*

Prelim Bouts

Jose Alavos 141lbs. vs. Jeff Glossner 141lbs.

Blake Troop 204lbs. vs. Khadzhimurat Bestaev 197.8lbs.

Main Card (Airs live on AXS TV at 6:00pm PST)

Charles Taylor Johnson 185.4lbs. vs. Joshua Moreno 186lbs.

Vincent Cachero 134.8lbs vs. Nohelin Hernandez 135.4lbs

Christian Aguilera 168.6lbs vs. Maycon Mendoga 165lbs.

Craig Wilkerson 183.6lbs vs. Jordan Wright 185.8lbs

Maikel Pérez 125.8lbs vs. Charlie Alaniz 125.2lbs

Fernando Padilla 145.4lbs vs. Talison Soares 146lbs

Curtis Millender 171lbs vs. Nick Barnes 170.8lbs

LFA 30 – Millender vs. Barnes is set to be headlined by a welterweight clash between Southern California based fighters and Bellator veterans as Curtis Millender is scheduled to face Nick Barnes.

Fighting out of Anaheim, Curtis Millender (MMA Record: 13-3) will go into this fight on a fight fight winning streak. During the streak, Millender won championships in local MMA promotions California Xtreme Fighting and Fight Club OC. Millender’s upcoming bout at LFA 30 will also mark the third straight LFA main event fight for Millender after defeating Kevin Holland at LFA 13 in February, and Matthew Frincu at LFA 24 in October.

His opponent, Wyoming born and San Diego based Nick Barnes (MMA Record: 12-2) will also be in his third straight headlining bout. In his previous bout, Barnes defeated Chad Curry at LFA 20 in August. Barnes will be going into this bout having won three of his last four fights.

LFA 30 – Millender vs. Barnes takes place at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA tomorrow night, January 12th, 2018. Prelim bouts begin at 5:00pm. Main card bouts begin at 6:00pm PST and air live on AXS TV. Tickets are available at Cagetix.com.