PWG Mystery Vortex V – 12 January 2018 – Results

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

Mystery Vortex V

January 12, 2018

American Legion #308

Reseda, CA

David Starr over Fred Yehi via rollup. [18’42]

Joey Janela over Flash Morgan Webster by submission. [13’54]

Sammy Guevara over Rey Fenix via Shooting Star Press. [13’50]

Keith Lee over Zack Sabre Jr via Ground Zero. [19’09]

Trent? over Marty Scurll via Dudebuster. [20’10]

Chosen Bros (Jeff Cobb & Matt Riddle) over WALTER & Timothy Thatcher to retain the PWG Tag Team Titles. [18’29]

Chuck Taylor over Ricochet in a Guerrilla Warfare match to win the PWG World Heavyweight title via Awful Waffle. [23’56]

