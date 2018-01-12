Navigation

PWG Mystery Vortex V – 12 January 2018 – Results

Chuck Taylor defeated Ricochet to win the PWG World Championship in a Guerrilla Warfare match in the main event of Mystery Vortex V in Reseda. Click for full results.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
Mystery Vortex V
January 12, 2018
American Legion #308
Reseda, CA

David Starr over Fred Yehi via rollup. [18’42]

Joey Janela over Flash Morgan Webster by submission.  [13’54]

Sammy Guevara over Rey Fenix via Shooting Star Press. [13’50]

Keith Lee over Zack Sabre Jr via Ground Zero. [19’09]

Trent? over Marty Scurll via Dudebuster. [20’10]

Chosen Bros (Jeff Cobb & Matt Riddle) over WALTER & Timothy Thatcher to retain the PWG Tag Team Titles. [18’29]

Chuck Taylor over Ricochet in a Guerrilla Warfare match to win the PWG World Heavyweight title via Awful Waffle. [23’56]

