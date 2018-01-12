PWG Mystery Vortex V – 12 January 2018 – Results

Chuck Taylor defeated Ricochet to win the PWG World Championship in a Guerrilla Warfare match in the main event of Mystery Vortex V in Reseda. Click for full results.
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
Mystery Vortex V
January 12, 2018
American Legion #308
Reseda, CA
David Starr over Fred Yehi via rollup. [18’42]
Joey Janela over Flash Morgan Webster by submission. [13’54]
Sammy Guevara over Rey Fenix via Shooting Star Press. [13’50]
Keith Lee over Zack Sabre Jr via Ground Zero. [19’09]
Trent? over Marty Scurll via Dudebuster. [20’10]
Chosen Bros (Jeff Cobb & Matt Riddle) over WALTER & Timothy Thatcher to retain the PWG Tag Team Titles. [18’29]
Chuck Taylor over Ricochet in a Guerrilla Warfare match to win the PWG World Heavyweight title via Awful Waffle. [23’56]
.@sammyguevara gets the win in 13:50 via SSP #PWG #MysteryVortexV pic.twitter.com/GBJcTfI8Io
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) January 13, 2018
Doors are open at #PWG #MysteryVortexV and the crowd is still coming in. No wrestlers selling merch to keep up the mystery. pic.twitter.com/URvElyF4FG
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) January 13, 2018
