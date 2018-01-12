LFA 30 – 12 January 2018 – Results

Curtis Millender defeated Nick Barnes by KO at 2:51 in Round 2 in the main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance’s LFA 30 in Costa Mesa, CA. Click for full results.

Legacy Fighting Alliance

LFA 30: Millender vs. Barnes

January 11th, 2018

OC Fair & Events Center

Costa Mesa, CA

*All bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).*

Prelim Bout

Jeff Glossner (MMA Record: 0-0) defeated Jose Avalos (MMA Record: 1-0) via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 0:40 of Round 2. Glossner improves to 1-0. Avalos falls to 1-1.

Main Card (Live on AXS TV)

Blake Troop (MMA Record: 6-5) defeated Khadzhimurat Bestaev (MMA Record: 4-2) via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 2:11 of Round 1 (Referee: Frank Trigg). Troop improves to 7-5. Bestaev falls to 4-3.

Vincent Cachero (MMA Record: 3-0) defeated Nohelin Hernandez (MMA Record: 6-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27). Cachero improves to 4-0. Hernandez falls to 6-4.

Christian Aguilera (MMA Record: 8-4) defeated Maycon Mendoga (MMA Record: 6-3) via KO (punch) at 0:27 of Round 1. Aguilera improves to 9-4. Mendoga falls to 6-4.

Jordan Wright (MMA Record: 8-0) defeated Craig Wilkerson (MMA Record: 7-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:29 of Round 1. Wright improves to 9-0. Wilkerson falls to 7-4.

Maikel Pérez (MMA Record: 4-1) defeated Charlie Alaniz (MMA Record: 11-2) via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26). Perez improves to 5-1. Alaniz falls to 11-3.

Talison Soares (MMA Record: 9-2) defeated Fernando Padilla (MMA Record: 10-1) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26). Soares improves to 10-2. Padilla falls to 10-2.

Curtis Millender (MMA Record: 13-3) defeated Nick Barnes (MMA Record: (12-2) via KO (head kick) at 2:51 in Round 2. Millender improves to 14-3. Barnes falls to 12-3.

Notes: Charles Taylor Johnson 185.4lbs. vs. Joshua Moreno 186lbs. has been scratched from the card after Moreno suffered an injury.