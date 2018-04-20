CXF 12: Burbank Beatdown Fight Preview • This Saturday April 21st in Burbank, CA

California Xtreme Fighting (CXF), the top mixed martial arts promotion in the state of California returns to Burbank Saturday Aprill 12th for CXF 12 Burbank Beatdown. Brought to you by incomparable team of Lights Out Promotions and Bash Entertainment, the absolutely stacked eleven bout card is punctuated by three title fights in the lightweight, featherweight and bantamweight divisions

CXF’s man on the microphone, Jonathan King, provides us with a preview of Saturday’s card:

CXF Lightweight Championship 155lbs

Estevan ‘El Terrible’ Payan (16-12)

vs. Dominic ‘All Day’ Clark (11-7)

You can expect all hell to break loose when these two bad-asses square off for the coveted 155lbs CXF lightweight title. Currently one of the toughest lightweights in the game, former champion Dominic Clark has climbed his way back into title contention and earned a second shot at the title he lost just last year. His opponent is none other than UFC veteran Estevan Payan. A short notice injury replacement for Darren Smith Jr., Payan brings a ton of experience, a relentless style, and has been asking for a shot to prove himself in front of the CXF fans. Opportunity knocked and Payan answered, creating a golden opportunity for Payan to upset the former CXF champion and claim CXF gold of his own. As with any bout where the CXF lightweight title has been on the line, you can expect a dynamic and explosive fight.

CXF Bantamweight Championship 135lbs

Georgie Garcia (6-3 MMA)

vs. Chris Beal (10-5 MMA)

Current CXF Flyweight champion Georgie Garcia (6-3 MMA) moves up to the bantamweight division as he looks to become the first ever multi-divisional CXF champion. But it will not be easy as the road to dual title put Garcia in the cage with undoubtedly his toughest opponent to date in the form of UFC veteran Chris Beal (10-5 MMA). The always exciting Beal is quite possibly one of, if not the most dynamic strikers to decorate the lighter divisions. However, Garcia will certainly hold the edge on the mat should the fight find the ground. Styles make fight and these styles have set this scrap up to be a violent chess match you do not want to miss. Get your popcorn ready for this one.

CXF Featherweight Championship 145lbs

AJ Bryant (7-2 MMA)

vs. Brian ‘The Bad Boy’ Del Rosario

The vacant CXF featherweight title will be on the line and it is simply a mind blowing proposition as CXF veteran A.J. Bryant (7-2 MMA) takes on undefeated prospect Brian Del Rosario (3-0 MMA). Bryant is looking to punctuate his current five fight winning streak in the CXF cage with his first professional title. However, he will have his work cut out for him in the form of Del Rosario. An explosive striker, in his last fight Del Rosario showed he is not a one trick pony using his submission skills to lock up a fight ending triangle early in the third round of his bloody war with Dontae Stubbs. The well-rounded skill set both men pose make this a fight you do not want to miss.

Featured Welterweight Matchup 170lbs

Mike Jasper (12-4 MMA)

vs. Justin Baesman (15-16-1 MMA)

When CXF welterweight champion Mike Jasper steps back in the cage on April 21, it will have been nearly a year since his last fight. A scrap that not only earned him his CXF welterweight title, but also cost him his leg as he tore his quad in the waning seconds of the fight. Fully recovered from his horrific injury, Jasper is set to square off in a non-title fight against the well-travelled veteran Justin Baesman (15-16-1 MMA). Baseman fell short of his title contender bid against Daniel Rodriguez in his last outing but he is back to establish himself as contender. With the fight set, only two questions remain: Can Jasper return to the form that earned him the title before his injury or will opportunity be the flavor of the day for the veteran Baesman?

Main Card

Serob Minasyan (8-11 MMA)

vs. Spike Carlyle (4-0 MMA)

145lbs Featherweight Division

The very violent and always aggressive Serob Minasyan (8-11) returns to the CXF cage for the fifth time, taking on undefeated San Diego native Spike Carlyle (4-0 MMA) in a fight that is certain to make a mess of the CXF cage. Carlyle brings an impressive grappling pedigree coupled with some solid muay thai experience. Carlyle’s pension for submissions and Minasyan’s propensity to bang could end up making this fight the classic ‘striker vs grappler’ matchup.

Edmen Shahbazyan (5-0 MMA)

vs. Daniel McWilliams (17-38 MMA)

185lbs Middleweight Division

Undefeated middleweight prospect Edmen Shahbazyan looks to keep his unblemished record intact against the always savvy, and slick submissions of Daniel McWilliams. McWilliams a jiujitsu specialist is looking to build on his current two fight winning streak that included a victory over Eddie Jackson in December of last year. Expect Shahbazyan to maintain an edge in the striking department, but he will certainly have to keep his wits and his limbs in check, as the crafty McWilliams can end the fight in a heartbeat if you give him something to grab!

David Roberts (1-0 MMA)

vs. Raul Mota (Pro Debut)

170lbs Welterweight Division

Extremely popular drift racing champion David Roberts (1-0 MMA) steps out of the car and back into the cage as he looks to build off his impressive debut win over Jose Marroquin. Standing in his way this this time is heavy-handed slugger Raul Mota (0-0), who steps into the professional ranks for the very first time. Don’t get comfortable in your chairs folks…these two guys like to throw hands, so expect a frenetic pace from the opening bell.

Arutjun Pogosjan (2-0)

vs. Arian Sharifi (4-0 MMA)

155lbs Lightweight Division

Undefeated records are on the line when lightweights Arutjun Pogosjan (2-0) and Arian Sharifi (4-0 MMA) square off in their CXF promotional debuts. Both of these young men have been chomping at the bit for the chance to fight in the CXF cage and now they finally have the opportunity. But it will cost one of them his unblemished record. Whoever wins this fight will certainly to establish themselves as a contender in the rather deep waters that make up the CXF lightweight division.

Donte Stubbs (3-2 MMA)

vs. Tigran Grigoryan (0-1 MMA)

145lbs Featherweight Division

Welterweight slugger Donte Stubbs (3-2 MMA) returns to the CXF cage on the heels of his war with current title contender Brian Del Rosario. Although that fight went down as a loss for Stubbs, his stock as a fighter continued to rise due to his spectacular effort. His opponent Tigran Grigoryan (0-1 MMA) finds himself in the same predicament as he looks to rebound from his lone loss to Josh Jones back in 2016. Expect blood in the water when these too sharks get locked inside the CXF cage.

Mark Alvidrez (0-2 MMA

vs. Jose Aparicio (Pro Debut)

135lbs Bantamweight Division

In the unusual storm that is CXF MMA, the lightning will follow the thunder young as bantamweights Mark Alvidrez (0-2 MMA) and Jose Aparicio (Pro Debut) square off in a featured bout that takes place in the 135lbs division. Looking to right the ship after two consecutive losses, Alvidrez returns to the CXF cage in search of his first win as professional. His opponent Jose Aparicio will be looking steal the spotlight as he makes his way to the pro ranks after amassing an impressive 5-1 record as an amateur.

Jose Marroquin (3-1 MMA)

vs. John Saroyan (Pro Debut)

185lbs Middleweight Division

Kicking off the evening will be a couple of heavy handed middleweights who will be looking to set an early and thunderous tone. Top 185lbs prospect John Saroyan (Pro Debut) will be making his pro and CXF MMA debuts against the always aggressive Jose Marroquin (0-1 MMA). Marroquin will be looking to right the ship in his second appearance in the CXF cage after dropping his debut back in December.

Top female featherweight prospect Brittney Victoria (1-0 MMA) is also scheduled to appear.

This event will mark the sixth consecutive year that Lights Out Promotions and Bash Entertainment have commemorated those who were lost during the Armenian Genocide of 1915.

