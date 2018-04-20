PWG “All Star Weekend 14 – night 1” – 20 April 2018 – Results

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla is running its third to last show at the American Legion Hall in Reseda with All Star Weekend 14 – night 1. We will have live results from the show starting around 8:00 p.m.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

All Star Weekend 14 – Night 1

April 20, 2018

American Legion #308

Reseda, CA

Rey Horus over Trevor Lee [11″39]

Taiji Ishimori over Bandido. [13’41]

Follow on Twitter at @socaluncensored for the latest updates and photos.

Still to come:

PWG World Tag-Team Championship

The Chosen Bros (Matt Riddle and Jeff Cobb) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz)

Non Title Match

Hangman Adam Page vs. Keith Lee

Robbie Eagles vs. Flash Morgan Webster vs. Sammy Geuvara

Joey Janela vs. Jonah Rock

Violence Unlimited (Brody King and Tyler Bateman ) vs. Ringkampf (WALTER and Timothy Thatcher)

Taiji Ishimori vs. Bandido